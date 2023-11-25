Tiny beach hut with stunning view and just a step away from the sand on market at £185k

The beach hut, measuring 18 foot by 12 foot, has come onto the market at Abersoch, hugely popular with holidaymakers from Shropshire and the Midlands.

Estate Agents, Beresford Adams, says this is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold bathing hut on the much sought after Abersoch Main Beach'

"It is positioned midway between the Golf Road slipway and the Yacht Club end of the beach and a few hundred yards from the Beach Cafés and Sailing School," a spokesperson said.

The beach hut with its grey frontage and blue door

"The hut has been in the same family ownership for a number of years being well maintained with corrugated exterior sheeting, double wooden entry doors and a timber balcony.

"It is a great family location to relax and play on the golden sands and to take in the wonderful views across Cardigan Bay to the St Tudwals Islands with the backdrop of the Cambrian Mountain Range."

If being right on the beach is not your first priority, for just £2,000 more you could consider a two-bedroom terraced cottage just a few miles up the road at Llanbedrog. Beresford Adams says the stone cottage, a short walk from its local beach retain the characteristics of the cottage including an inglenook, yet blending in modern refinements.

Abersoch house for sale £2,500,000

However if money is no object then you could go back to Abersoch.

There the agents have on the market a four bedroom, new build, detached home just yards from the golf course and a short stroll to the town's main beach.

"Construction was only completed in early 2022, commanding a state of the art specification with features including ground sourced under floor heating, photomatic solar, remote monitored heat exchanger, together with cctv, wifi and a built in security alarm system. There is a car charging point, and an internal Tesla battery system, with roof panels making for an eco-friendly zero running cost home."

For those interested the asking price is - £2,500,000.