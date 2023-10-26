Wolverhampton flat with period coach house and cellar on the market with a guide price of just £80K

The two-bedroom property is on Tettenhall Road and is being sold off on November 7.
The flat features a reception room, two bedrooms (one with an ensuite), a kitchen and a bathroom.
Benefits include a parking space and a rear garden, which judging by the images on Zoopla might need a bit of work.
The train station is nearby, as are the M54 and M6. There are two schools not too far from the property rated Outstanding by Ofsted too.
For more information about the property and the auction visit: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65908198/?search_identifier=4e7c8ccc6f9498a224f24f8149298d8b5caf63795a4d8d0bb779c2c35bded02f