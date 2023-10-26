Wolverhampton flat with period coach house and cellar on the market with a guide price of just £80K

The flat is up for auction on November 7.

The two-bedroom property is on Tettenhall Road and is being sold off on November 7.

The flat features a reception room, two bedrooms (one with an ensuite), a kitchen and a bathroom.

Benefits include a parking space and a rear garden, which judging by the images on Zoopla might need a bit of work.

The train station is nearby, as are the M54 and M6. There are two schools not too far from the property rated Outstanding by Ofsted too.