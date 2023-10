Chance to create charming home out of old coach house as it goes up for sale

An unusual opportunity to create a charming home out of a former coach house in Wolverhampton is coming up in an online property auction.

The Coach House in Tettenhall Road The Coach House, at the rear of 75-77 Tettenhall Road, which was most recently used as a workshop and stores, has planning permission to be converted into a two-bedroomed home.