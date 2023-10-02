Development dream becomes reality for Staffordshire father and daughter property team

Owen Kirk (landowner & shareholder), Don Craven, Louise Craven, Michael Cannon (landowner & shareholder)

Don and Louise Craven, of Stoke on Trent-based Oak-NGate, officially unveiled Trentham Fields, a former agricultural wasteland site that has been transformed into a development of 500 executive homes and which has already had overwhelming interest from potential homebuyers.

The land off New Inn Lane was privately purchased from the local Coal Board back in 2000 with a long-term plan for a development site. The Oak-NGgate team was brought in by the landowners in 2010 which saw the next 13 years dedicated to designing, planning, and crafting the 165 acres into an exceptional residential and community space.

Mr Craven, Managing Director at Oak-NGate said: “We’re so proud of everything we’ve achieved here at Trentham Fields, and we’d like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone that’s worked alongside us and supported us along the way.

“It’s been an incredibly long journey getting to where we are now – one that has involved extensive amounts of research, specialist support and guidance, as well as numerous consultations with planners, partners, environmentalists, and local residents.

“As a team, we’re passionate about not only creating outstanding properties that meet the needs of homeowners, but in also ensuring that we’re completely respectful of the area’s natural habitats and wildlife, and of course the wider community at all times.”

Consisting of spacious four and five bedroom homes with industry-leading specifications and the latest in technology and energy-efficiencies, the development also boasts a host of spaces and facilities to support health and wellbeing – including a 5k running track, cycle route, external gym areas, nature walks, and children’s playgrounds.