Walsall ranks as area with residents 'most eager to invest' according to search data

Walsall ranks as the area with the highest interest in investing its money.

The team at Investing Reviews analysed search volume data across the UK to pinpoint which areas are most interested in investing and what they want to invest in.

Their findings show that Walsall ranks as the area with the highest interest in investing its money across the UK with 1,537 average monthly searches for investment related terms per 100,000 residents.

Walsall residents primarily have an interest in investing in property to enhance their income, with their top two investment-related search terms being "property to invest" and "invest in property".

The third most common investment-related search term for Walsall is "Fidelity UK", a company which provides investment management services, allowing investors to invest in shares while also providing guidelines on investing for beginners, showing an appetite from Walsall residents to invest in stocks.

Investing Review's research found that Edinburgh was the area of the UK with the second highest interest in investing, followed by Hereford in third place.