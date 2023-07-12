The cave entrances included in the sale for the home

A "substantial" detached Victorian home on Broc Hill Way, Brocton, close to Cannock Chase, has gone up for sale, including five bedrooms, four bathrooms and its own intricate network of cave tunnels.

The £700,000 house has been listed on the real estate website Rightmove and is described as "bustling with charm and character".

The unique house comes equipped with its own Batman-style sandstone cave system, which is ideal for the perfect man - or woman - cave.

Jason Maher, an independent home surveyor from Cannock, said: "What a unique feature for a house. It's the first time I've seen a house that comes with its own cave system.

"I can only assume they're natural. It's such a strange thing for a property to have, but they're great if you want to live like a superhero I suppose."

The house is up for sale at the modest price of £700,000, which includes a self-contained one-bedroom apartment, two driveways and a fully-grown garden system of mature trees and shrubs.

Anyone looking for more information on the house can find more details at rightmove.co.uk/properties/137062910