Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Revealed: The priciest and cheapest neighbourhoods across Black Country and Staffordshire

Premium
By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPropertyPublished: Comments

The UK property market has had a turbulent few years, with a boom in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, followed by a slowdown amid rising interest rates and inflation.

Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.
Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show where properties are likely to set you back the most in areas across the Black Country and in Staffordshire, and where you could potentially snap up a bargain.

Property
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Sandwell
Dudley
Staffordshire
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News