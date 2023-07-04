Revealed: The priciest and cheapest neighbourhoods across Black Country and Staffordshire

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show where properties are likely to set you back the most in areas across the Black Country and in Staffordshire, and where you could potentially snap up a bargain.
The UK property market has had a turbulent few years, with a boom in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, followed by a slowdown amid rising interest rates and inflation.
