Top five properties in Wolverhampton and Black Country with a guide price of £100k or less

Kenilworth Close, Tipton. Picture: Zoopla

Those looking for a renovation project, first home, or just a new surrounding are in luck – a number of properties in Wolverhampton and nearby are going up for grabs at public auctions in the area at £100,000 or less.

We have put together a list of the top five properties listed on Zoopla this week.

As expected, a few of them will need a little TLC, but have great potential for first time buyers and those who are looking for their next big renovation project.

Stourton Drive, Wolverhampton – £90,000

A one-bedroom maisonette in Penn which has easy access to Wolverhampton City Centre, Wombourne, Kingswinford and Himley by the A449 and Warstones Road. It has good transport links and is within close distance of local schools an shops.

Double bedroom

Kitchen

Lounge

Bathroom

Patio

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

Stourton Drive, Penn. Picture: Zoopla

8 Church Walk, Wolverhampton – guide price £69,000

A characterful, three-bed detached house is set to go under the hammer at a guide price of £69,000. Though it's in need of refurbishment, the house has some interesting features; such as wood panelled walls, a library room and a spacious garden.

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Kitchen

Parking

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

Church Walk, Wolverhampton. Picture: Zoopla

7 Ryecroft Avenue, Wolverhampton – guide price £44,000

A three-bed terraced house will go on auction at a guide price of £44,000. Although spacious, the property is in need of refurbishment.

Three bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Bathroom

Kitchen

Garden

Ryecroft Ave, Wolverhampton. Picture: Zoopla

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

28 Kenilworth Close, Tipton – guide price £89,000

A four-bed house with a modern and stylish kitchen is set to go on auction with two lounge areas, a dining room, one bathroom, and a spacious garden.

Four bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Bathroom

Parking

Dining room/Kitchen

Garden

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

Kenilworth Close, Tipton. Picture: Zoopla

104 Leamore Lane, Walsall – guide price £19,000

A two-bedroom flat in Walsall comes with a modern kitchen, two reception rooms and a garden, and is set to go on auction at a guide price of £19k.

Two bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Bathroom

Garden

More information can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.

Leamore Lane, Walsall. Picture: Zoopla

