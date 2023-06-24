Five properties for sale for £150k or less in the Black Country

Western Avenue, Walsall. Photo: Rightmove

Anyone looking for a renovation project, first home, or are just looking to relocate, have an abundance or properties on the market in the region for £150,000 or less.

We have put together a list of five properties currently listed online.

As to be expected, at the price, most of them will need to be renovated but have great potential for those looking at their next big project.

Margaret Street, West Bromwich - £120,000

Margaret Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Rightmove

Two bedrooms

Two reception rooms

It is an end-terraced house with a good sized garden.

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135591173

Brettell Street, Dudley - £128,000

Brettell Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

Two bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Downstairs WC, and a family bathroom

Mid-terrace home with no upward chain

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/132854945

Holcroft Street, Tipton - £130,000

Holcroft Street, Tipton. Photo: Rightmove

Three bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Driveway on side of property

Ground-floor bathroom, and a first-floor WC

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135520565

Western Avenue, Walsall - £140,000

Western Avenue, Walsall. Photo: Rightmove

Three bedroom terraced house

Spacious lounge

Dining room

Off-road parking and enclosed rear garden

Ground floow WC and first floor WC

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136281569

Weddell Wynd, Bilston - £140,000

Weddell Wynd, Bilston. Photo: Rightmove

Four-bedroom maisonette style house

Two reception rooms

Family bathroom and separate WC

Rear garden and side courtyard area

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/129086996