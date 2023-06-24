Notification Settings

Five properties for sale for £150k or less in the Black Country

By Sunil Midda

Properties in the Black Country and surrounding areas on the market can sometimes be found at a steal with some having great potential once renovated.

Western Avenue, Walsall. Photo: Rightmove

Anyone looking for a renovation project, first home, or are just looking to relocate, have an abundance or properties on the market in the region for £150,000 or less.

We have put together a list of five properties currently listed online.

As to be expected, at the price, most of them will need to be renovated but have great potential for those looking at their next big project.

Margaret Street, West Bromwich - £120,000

Margaret Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Rightmove

  • Two bedrooms

  • Two reception rooms

  • It is an end-terraced house with a good sized garden.

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135591173

Brettell Street, Dudley - £128,000

Brettell Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

  • Two bedrooms

  • Two reception rooms

  • Downstairs WC, and a family bathroom

  • Mid-terrace home with no upward chain

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/132854945

Holcroft Street, Tipton - £130,000

Holcroft Street, Tipton. Photo: Rightmove

  • Three bedrooms

  • Two reception rooms

  • Driveway on side of property

  • Ground-floor bathroom, and a first-floor WC

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135520565

Western Avenue, Walsall - £140,000

Western Avenue, Walsall. Photo: Rightmove

  • Three bedroom terraced house

  • Spacious lounge

  • Dining room

  • Off-road parking and enclosed rear garden

  • Ground floow WC and first floor WC

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136281569

Weddell Wynd, Bilston - £140,000

Weddell Wynd, Bilston. Photo: Rightmove

  • Four-bedroom maisonette style house

  • Two reception rooms

  • Family bathroom and separate WC

  • Rear garden and side courtyard area

Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/129086996

Share your property projects with us by emailing: webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk

