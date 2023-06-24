Five properties for sale for £150k or less in the Black Country

Anyone looking for a renovation project, first home, or are just looking to relocate, have an abundance or properties on the market in the region for £150,000 or less.
We have put together a list of five properties currently listed online.
As to be expected, at the price, most of them will need to be renovated but have great potential for those looking at their next big project.
Margaret Street, West Bromwich - £120,000
Two bedrooms
Two reception rooms
It is an end-terraced house with a good sized garden.
Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135591173
Brettell Street, Dudley - £128,000
Two bedrooms
Two reception rooms
Downstairs WC, and a family bathroom
Mid-terrace home with no upward chain
Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/132854945
Holcroft Street, Tipton - £130,000
Three bedrooms
Two reception rooms
Driveway on side of property
Ground-floor bathroom, and a first-floor WC
Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/135520565
Western Avenue, Walsall - £140,000
Three bedroom terraced house
Spacious lounge
Dining room
Off-road parking and enclosed rear garden
Ground floow WC and first floor WC
Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/136281569
Weddell Wynd, Bilston - £140,000
Four-bedroom maisonette style house
Two reception rooms
Family bathroom and separate WC
Rear garden and side courtyard area
Anyone interested can view the property here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/129086996
Share your property projects with us by emailing: webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk