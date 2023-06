Abandoned 'palace' that was once workhouse office is on list of most endangered Victorian buildings

Premium By James Vukmirovic Walsall Property Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

An abandoned building that once housed the offices of a Victorian workhouse organisation has been named on an endangered buildings list.

Former offices of the Board of Guardians for Walsall Poor Law Union The former Office for the Board of Guardians of Walsall Poor Law Union is on The Victorian Society’s Top Ten Endangered Buildings list 2023.