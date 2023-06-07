Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Black Country church to go under the hammer at auction

By Matthew PanterSmethwickPropertyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A landmark building that started life as a Methodist church and later served as a Sikh gurdwara is set to appear at auction.

The former Akrill Church
The former Akrill Church

The former Akrill Methodist Church has stood on the corner of Londonderry Road and The Uplands in Smethwick since 1931 and will be sold in Bond Wolfe’s next auction in July.

The former Akrill Church

Shrinking attendances saw the church close more than a decade ago and in recent years it was used as a Sikh gurdwara.

It is now listed for sale, with vacant possession, at the livestreamed auction on July 13 with a guide price of £375,000 plus.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “These impressive premises occupy nearly half an acre on a broadly triangular site, with the building extending to approximately 6,266 sq ft.

“It is considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses or redevelopment, subject to the necessary planning permissions being secured.

“The current configuration provides a main entrance lobby, large worship hall, large commercial kitchen, large dining room, various meeting rooms, ancillary stores and toilets.

“There are many original features as well as gas-fired central heating, and currently the building has a tower to one corner, with surfaced car parking for around ten vehicles.

“In recent years, the premises have undergone some repair and improvement works by the current owners, including part mezzanine flooring.”

For more details and to register to bid visit bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.

Property
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News