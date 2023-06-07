Former Black Country church to go under the hammer at auction

The former Akrill Church

The former Akrill Methodist Church has stood on the corner of Londonderry Road and The Uplands in Smethwick since 1931 and will be sold in Bond Wolfe’s next auction in July.

Shrinking attendances saw the church close more than a decade ago and in recent years it was used as a Sikh gurdwara.

It is now listed for sale, with vacant possession, at the livestreamed auction on July 13 with a guide price of £375,000 plus.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “These impressive premises occupy nearly half an acre on a broadly triangular site, with the building extending to approximately 6,266 sq ft.

“It is considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses or redevelopment, subject to the necessary planning permissions being secured.

“The current configuration provides a main entrance lobby, large worship hall, large commercial kitchen, large dining room, various meeting rooms, ancillary stores and toilets.

“There are many original features as well as gas-fired central heating, and currently the building has a tower to one corner, with surfaced car parking for around ten vehicles.

“In recent years, the premises have undergone some repair and improvement works by the current owners, including part mezzanine flooring.”