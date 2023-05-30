Durberville road: retrofit after

The work has begun to make the homes "warmer, greener and more energy efficient" for council tenants living in ageing non-traditional-built housing stock in the city.

The first phase will see improvements made to 85 ‘Cornish’ properties near Bradley Lane in Bradley and 86 ‘Wimpey No-fines’ properties on the Rough Hills Estate in Ettingshall.

The properties will be made more energy efficient through a series of measures, including installation of external wall insulation, new double glazing, replacement of external doors, increased loft insulation, improved ventilation and re-roofing – all helping tenants reduce the amount of energy they use and cut down carbon emissions.

The overall programme is being managed on behalf of the council by Wolverhampton Homes and follows a consultation process with the residents.

Durberville road: retrofit before

Christine Crutchley of Myrtle Street, Ettingshall, said: "I really like the designs to be honest. It looks like it will be quite nice.

"Hopefully it’ll reduce the bills because we feel the cold so we have to constantly have the heating on. So hopefully it’ll keep the house warmer, especially in the winter."

Balbinder Kumar of Durberville Road, Ettingshall, added: "I am really happy about the works. I’m hoping it will bring my bills down.

"Everyone has been really good with me, keeping me informed. They’ve started the house over the road so I’ll be happy to have a look when it’s finished."

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city housing, said: "With the current high cost of energy, it is especially important we improve the energy efficiency of any poorly performing council-owned housing.

"Our priority is to deliver good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods and this investment programme demonstrates the council’s commitment to ensuring every resident has a safe and affordable home.