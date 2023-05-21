Derelict house with collapsed ceilings sells for £39,000 over guide price at auction

The dining room of the Great Wyrley house

104 Hall Lane in Great Wyrley had a guide price of more than £91,000 in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed sale on Thursday, but ended up going for £130,000.

The property was sold on behalf of South Staffordshire Council through its empty property strategy.

This involves the council enforcing a sale to bring a property back into use as soon as possible and provide an additional, much-needed family home for locals.

There was also keen prior interest in The White Hart, in Caldmore Green, Walsall, a substantial former pub which had been converted into eight self-contained flats with further development potential.

Offered with a guide price of £385,000, it sold for £459,000.

The former White Hart

There were 146 lots sold from the 172 offered, as the auction raised more than £22.4 million, with lots offered from the whole of the Midlands, London, Cornwall, Devon, the north west and north east.

The undoubted star lot of the day was 116 Gough Road, a prime Edgbaston property in Birmingham which had never been on the market before.

A substantial detached, three storey property converted into nine self-contained flats with development potential, it went under the hammer with a guide price of more than £480,000

Minutes later, after competitive bidding from mostly intended owner-occupiers, the hammer fell at £1.222 million.

Bond Wolfe chief executive Gurpreet Bassi said: “Gough Road was the icing on the cake in what was another very successful day.

“All credit to our auctioneers Graham Carter and James Mattin, and all supporting staff on the day, who worked incredibly hard to achieve the best prices for our clients.”