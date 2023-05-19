Halfway House

The Birmingham-based agent has agreed the sale of the freehold of the former Halfway House pub in West Bromwich for £300,000.

News of the sale comes after planners in December 2022 approved amended plans by Alps Homes Ltd for six new homes to be built at the rear of the former Halfway House.

The former pub stands on the junction of Tettenhall Road and Paget Road in West Bromwich.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “We were inundated with buyers looking to agree a sale on this public house. The site offers significant development potential for a range of uses, subject to planning.”

He said it was reflective of demand across the Midlands, with freehold sites with the potential for conversion seeing particularly high levels of interest.