Green belt fears over Wolverhampton self-build housing plan

Green Belt land off Bridgnorth Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

Developer Richard Sanders is looking to build six new houses on grass land on Bridgnorth Road, along with parking, landscaping and the creation of a children’s playground and open space.

But the proposal has attracted strong objections from nearby residents as well as the National Trust, which is concerned about the impact on the neighbouring Wightwick Manor and conservation area it sits in.

Officers from City of Wolverhampton Council have recommended planning committee members refuse the application at a meeting on May 23.

A total of 37 residents objected to the application, citing a number of different reasons including the potential for the homes exacerbating existing flooding issues.

Other reasons included the harmful impact on the green belt and wildlife, an increase in traffic and noise, impact on highway safety and a fear of crime.

Plan of how proposed homes would be laid out on Bridgnorth Road in Wolverhampton. Image: Dutch Architecture.

In a report to the committee, the National Trust said: “The application site is close to Wightwick Manor and its gardens. The entrance to Wightwick Manor is located immediately to the north east of the site.

“Views of the application site from the property itself are limited. However, views are possible from parts of the Grade II registered gardens, especially in winter when the tree cover is at its thinnest.

“The application site is also alongside the Wightwick Bank Conservation Area, of which Wightwick Manor is part. Other heritage assets in the area include Grade II listed Netherton House (not National Trust) which neighbours Wightwick Manor.

“Views from the conservation area cross the site to the open land of the Smestow Valley beyond.

“These views and those along Bridgnorth Road are green and have a very rural atmosphere considering the proximity to Wolverhampton.

“The proposed development would diminish this rural character through the loss of the large open gap.

“The erection of six dwellings along this part of the Bridgnorth Road would result in an urbanisation of this area.

“We consider that this urbanising effect would harm the character and appearance of the Wightwick Bank Conservation Area and the setting of the registered historic garden of Wightwick Manor.”

The developer’s agent, Dutch Architecture, said the proposal would help improve the visual appearance of that part of the land as well as creating a “much-needed” children’s play area.

It also argued the houses would make a positive contribution to the city’s housing shortfall and help ease pressure on more “sensitive” green space.

But a report to committee said: “The development would result in inappropriate development within the Green Belt and would introduce a significant footprint of permanent development at this site, eroding its open character.

“No very special circumstances have been demonstrated to outweigh this harm.

“The development would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area or the setting of listed buildings.