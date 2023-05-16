A bit of a fixer-upper: Cluttered house needing complete refurb at auction for £91k

The dining room

The work needed on 104 Hall Lane in Great Wyrley is reflected by an attractive guide price of more than £91,000 in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 18.

The kitchen

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, explained that the property is being sold on behalf of South Staffordshire Council through its empty property strategy.

The house in Hall Lane

This involves the council enforcing a sale to bring a property back into use as soon as possible and provide an additional, much-needed family home for locals.

One of the bedrooms

Mr Rossiter said: “The end-terraced property has a hall, an L-shaped reception room-come-dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor, with a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

“The house stands back from the road with front and back gardens and has the benefit of a dropped curb and partial double glazing, although it is in need of refurbishment throughout.

The bathroom

“But for the right owner, such as a first-time buyer with DIY skills or a landlord looking to invest in extending their portfolio, this property could soon become a comfortable family home.”