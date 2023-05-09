Black Country homes up for auction with guide prices starting at just £10,000

42 Wimborne Road

Nearly 60 homes across the Black Country are listed in the Bond Wolfe commercial property sale on May 18, although many with low guide prices are in need of modernisation.

Typical is a three-bedroom, semi-detached house at 42 Wimborne Road, in Wolverhampton. It has a guide price of more than £49,000 – a fraction of current market values.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a prime example of the properties coming up for sale from across the Black Country at our next livestreamed auction."

He added: “These properties offer remarkable value for money but require some work to turn them into family homes. It makes them ideal for both first time buyers looking for that first step on the home owning ladder and property investors, looking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio.

“The range and value of properties on offer at our auctions are what has made them hugely popular, with literally thousands of people logging on to watch or take part in the bidding. This also enables us to deliver top value to our vendors.”

17 Julian Road

At one end of the scale is a property such as the three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 17 Julian Road, Wolverhampton. With a guide price of £20,000, the property could be suitable for redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

A guide price of £10,000 has been set on the two-bedroomed end-terrace house at 57 Vicarage Road, Wednesbury, which requires complete modernisation and refurbishment throughout as a result of fire damage.

57 Vicarage Road

In need of far less work is the two-bedroomed mid-terraced house at 93 Dalkeith Street, Walsall. With a guide price of £91,000 it stands flush to the pavement with a garden at the rear.

93 Dalkeith Street

The three-bedroom link detached house at 287 Oldbury Road, in Rowley Regis, is in need of improvement work throughout. With a guide price of £140,000 it has two reception rooms downstairs.

287 Oldbury Road