Developer in West Bromwich noise and mud row insists it follows rules to the letter

Disgruntled householders living near the new 223-home Millfields development off Hall Green Road, in Stone Cross, claim their lives were being made a misery due to noisy vehicles, mud and vibration.

Their complaints triggered an investigation by Sandwell Council's enforcement unit.

A Countryside Properties UK statement read: "We take the matter of controlling dust and vibration of all of its sites very seriously. At our Millfields project, all site operations have been carried out in strict adherence to the documentation that has been approved by the relevant authorities, including the Environment Agency and the local council’s planning and environmental health officers.

"To help ensure we stay well within the allowable tolerances, we have deployed dust and vibration monitoring equipment on this site and have street cleaning machinery in operation to reduce dust and mud on the local roads.”

The residents claim the company was not fulfilling its obligations to the community to keep the neighbouring road free of mud.