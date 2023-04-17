Three-bed house in Dudley on sale for £140,000 - but needs 'a lot of repair'

The house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley is currently on the market with offers around £140,000, and is being marketed by Paul Dubberley & Co, Great Bridge.
The listing description says it is in need of repair and attention and the photos show exactly that, with walls and floors stripped bare, and the kitchen needing a complete refit - indicating the magnitude of the job on hand to fix the house up.
According to the property description, there is a reception hall, lounge, dining/sitting room, kitchen and a bathroom on the ground floor.
On the first floor there is the landing as well as two bedrooms, and on the second floor there is one bedroom.
The full listing for the details can be found on Rightmove at rightmove.co.uk/properties/131632007