Three-bed house in Dudley on sale for £140,000 - but needs 'a lot of repair'

By Sunil Midda

A three-bedroom semi-detached property in Dudley is up for sale but it requires a lot of "repair and attention."

Three-bedroom house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove
The house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley is currently on the market with offers around £140,000, and is being marketed by Paul Dubberley & Co, Great Bridge.

Three-bedroom house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

The listing description says it is in need of repair and attention and the photos show exactly that, with walls and floors stripped bare, and the kitchen needing a complete refit - indicating the magnitude of the job on hand to fix the house up.

Three-bedroom house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

According to the property description, there is a reception hall, lounge, dining/sitting room, kitchen and a bathroom on the ground floor.

Three-bedroom house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

On the first floor there is the landing as well as two bedrooms, and on the second floor there is one bedroom.

Three-bedroom house in Ivanhoe Street, Dudley. Photo: Rightmove

The full listing for the details can be found on Rightmove at rightmove.co.uk/properties/131632007

