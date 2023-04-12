Council puts commercial property over 75,000 sq ft up for let

Commercial property in Four Ashes available to let from Spring 2024. Photo: South Staffs Council

South Staffordshire Council has posted the commercial listing saying that it will be available to let from spring of 2024.

The commercial space is based on Unit 4E, Station Road, Four Ashes.

According to the listing on the council website, there two warehouses/manufacturing units with modern two-storey offices, along with parking for up to 50 vehicles.

The listing description says: "The unit is located fronting Station Road, Four Ashes with access to the staff car park and the main offices and pedestrian access to the side factory unit. There is parking for up to 50 vehicles.

"The property comprises of two single span warehouse/manufacturing units with modern two-storey offices to the front elevation.

"The main rear warehouse/manufactory unit is of a steel portal frame construction and was constructed in two parts in 1976 and 1988, and will be undergoing refurbishment in 2023 with a £3m investment. It has a minimum eaves height of 4.8 metres with full height roller shutter door access to the rear yard. The unit is lit by modern LED lighting and benefits from ample roof lights with a total floor area of 54,651 square feet (5,077.24 square metres)

"To the side is a modern warehouse/manufactory unit of a steel portal frame construction and was constructed in 2021. It has a minimum eaves height of 7.0 metres with full height roller shutter door access to the rear yard and pedestrian access to the front car park. The unit is lit by modern LED lighting and benefits from ample roof lights with a total floor area of 13,750 square feet (1,277.41 square metres) with additional mezzanine accommodation.

"Modern two storey offices with space heating and including welfare facilities with a total floor area of 7,272 square feet (675.57 square metres) with a main access from the front car park and connecting doors to the rear warehouse. To the rear is a secure self-contained large concrete storage yard with two separate access points to Enterprise Drive with double security gates. The total area is 1.6 acres with a depth of 39 metres and is suitable for a variety of uses."

Four Ashes is a popular and established industrial and commercial area near Wolverhampton.

The enterprise park is close to the A449 and within two miles of Junction 2 of the M54 and Junction 12 of the M6 (via the A5)