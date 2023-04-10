Halesowen community centre up for sale after being vacant for almost three years

Netherend Neighbourhood Centre, Halesowen - is up for sale

The Netherend Neighbourhood Centre, on Mogul Lane, has been empty since June 2020, and will be sold at auction on April 27, with a guide price set at £185,000.

The building which is being marketed by SDL Property Auctions, comprises a detached, single-storey, brick-built former nighbourhood cCentre with main access point fronting Mogul Lane.

The accommodation comprises main entrance, hallway with alarm, storage cupboard along with a gymnasium extending to 495 sq ft, having shower facilities which are in a dilapidated condition.

There is an office extending to 450 sq ft, which has a partition wall creating two separate working areas.

Beyond this, there are two separate halls extending to 742 sq ft and 430 sq ft in size respectively, along with fire escapes.

To the rear of the building, which has been extended in more recent years, there is a further office extending to 193 sq ft, male and female WCs, along with a further hall extending to 656 sq ft, with a kitchen area.

Externally, there is a car park for 25 vehicles and garden to the rear.

The building was previously leased to a local charity, Netherend Neighbourhood Association, but the charity folded in March 2020, and it has been empty since June 2020.

Councillor David Stanley, Dudley Council's cabinet member for regeneration said: “We can confirm the council owns the property. It was previously leased to a local charity - Netherend Neighbourhood Association. Unfortunately the charity folded just before lockdown in March 2020 and the building has been empty since June 2020.

“Since then, the council has had interest from local groups including a group who used the centre previously, a local nursery and a dance group, but none of the groups had sufficient resources to bring the property back into use and/or maintain it. It is now deemed surplus to requirements and is set to be sold at auction, generating income which will be reinvested in council services.”

