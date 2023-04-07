One bedroom bungalow in Holden Place, Walsall. Photo: RightMove

The Black Country bungalow, which features boarded-up windows, peeling wallpaper, walls down to the bare brick and broken floorboards, is set to be sold at auction with a guide price of £42,000 - but whoever is successful will need to give the property a major fix-up.

One bedroom bungalow in Holden Place, Walsall. Photo: RightMove

Photos show just how much work is required to make the place liveable again, and no viewings are available due to the condition of the property.

The listing on Rightmove describes the house as a one-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the residential estate of Ryecroft, Walsall, and says it is an "ideal investment opportunity but in need of complete refurbishment."

One bedroom bungalow in Holden Place, Walsall. Photo: RightMove

The property is within walking distance of shops and bus routes according to the listing.

The auction will be taking place at Walsall Football Club on Thursday, April 20, and punters can register online: auctionhouse.co.uk/birmingham

Photos show the full scale of the work needed, with tape warning 'Do Not Use' adorning the toilet.