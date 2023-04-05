'Dilapidated' old dairy farmhouse with 'fabulous potential' set to go to auction

An ariel view of Manor Farm. Picture: Town and Country

Manor Farm on Cannock Road, Brocton, is set to go under the hammer on April 27 with a guide price of £600,000. The period house is in a "dilapidated condition" and in need of "significant improvement", with the listing by Town and Country Property Auctions saying that potential viewers "must not enter" the first floor of the barn, as some areas of the building are unsafe.

Parts of the wall have been replaced. Picture: Town and Country

Nevertheless, it is said to have "fabulous" potential.

The barn. Picture: Town and Country

The huge five-bedroom farmhouse, part of which dates back to the early 1600s, is set within 2.96 acres of land and has already piqued the interest of property developers. Anyone interesting in joining the auction can find it here.

The roof of the building. Picture: Town and Country

The listing reads: "Manor Farm presents a real opportunity for a variety of buyers in the marketplace to acquire a redevelopment set within c2.96 acres. The property has a significant range of traditional farm buildings, together with a five-bedroom house, which is in need of significant improvement. The land is laid to pasture and has previously been used for the grazing of livestock. It would be perfect for the grazing of horses.

A sheltered storage unit. Picture: Town and Country

"The residential property comprises a single detached house with five bedrooms. It is in a dilapidated condition and will require significant improvements prior to occupation. The residential accommodation has approximately 296.5 sqm (3,192 sq ft) of living space. There is over 6,000 sq ft of buildings available.

The home at Manor Farm. Picture: Town and Country

"The land can be accessed from the main farmyard area and off the Teddersley Road via a gateway leading to the field. The land is entirely level. It is suitable for grazing of livestock or for amenity purposes. The septic tank for the house is located on the land.

