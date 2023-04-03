Look inside this farmhouse from the 1500s now up for sale for more than £1 million

The front of the house. Picture: Rightmove

Lower Penn Farmhouse, Springhill Lane, is a Grade II listed building originating in the 1500s. It first served as a farm, hence its name, but was remodelled into a bigger, private residential in the 18th century.

It is now on sale for £1,050,000.

The property has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and over an acre of land as their back garden.

An ariel view of the house. Picture: Rightmove

The dining room. Picture: Rightmove

The Rightmove listing reads: "Royston and Lund are pleased to market this incredible 16th century farmhouse situated in Lower Penn, set over 4500sq ft.

"This property is a Grade II listed building and displays original features of the property including the exposed beams. Lower Penn Farmhouse benefits from having three floors and cellar creating ample space for large or expanding families.

The kichen. Picture: Rightmove

The family room. Picture: Rightmove

"In brief the property comprises of a hallway at the main entrance leading on to two reception rooms and a dining room. On the ground floor you will also find two downstairs WCs, kitchen area, breakfast area, dual staircase, lounge and conservatory. Fitted in the kitchen there is an oil fired aga and an electric hob and oven. Throughout the ground floor there are four fire places located in the reception rooms, breakfast room and lounge.

"Onto the first floor there are four well proportioned double bedrooms, family bathroom fitted with sunken bath, shower, toilet, bidet and wash basin. Off of the master bedroom there is an en-suite fitted with a bath, toilet and wash basin. Upstairs on the second floor there are two large double bedrooms, family bathroom fitted with bath, toilet, wash basin and bidet.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Rightmove

The garden. Picture: Rightmove

"At the outside of the property, you will find a large circular drive way with ample car parking space, double garage and two large outdoor storage rooms. To the rear of the property there is a large patio area looking onto the landscaped garden which comprise of over an acre of land. The garden is fully secured with fenced boundaries and surrounded by mature trees."