Homes plan for two Wolverhampton office blocks on the same site

A CGI image shows how the development at Sunrise House could look

One scheme will see the three-storey block Sunrise House, on Martson Road, off the A449 in Wolverhampton, transformed into nine two-bed flats and one single-bed flat.

The other will see a similar scheme at the Kalair Court offices next door.

A total of 42 parking spaces will be shared between the two blocks, while there will also be a communal courtyard.

The schemes have been submitted as separate proposals to planners at Wolverhampton Council.

Provision is included for one business still operating at the site to relocate to the building behind it.

A statement supporting the Sunrise House development says: “Whilst the development would result in the loss of office and storage space, the public benefits associated with the provision of 10 homes in this location outweighs this loss.

“There is sufficient employment land to allow for the loss of the existing employment use to facilitate much-needed homes in the area.”

It adds that the site’s proximity to the city centre means that “reliance on the private car can be minimised”, while independent assessments are said to have ruled there would be no adverse impact on air quality or issues with noise as a result of the development going ahead.

The statement says: “The site is sustainably located and promotes sustainable travel.

“There are numerous bus routes available within a short distance of the site.

“The proposals also seek to improve the pedestrian linkages and movement through the local area to encourage walking and cycling to other transport hubs.

It concludes: “We respectfully urge the council to support this application and grant permission without delay.”