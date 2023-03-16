The semi-detached Wolverhampton home with a guide price of less than £30,000

128 Dixon Street

Bond Wolfe are auctioning 128 Dixon Street, in Wolverhampton, a two-bedroom semi-detached house with a guide price of just £29,000 plus.

Standing on a corner plot behind a large front garden and driveway, the property may be suitable for extension or development, subject to obtaining planning permission.

The ground floor has a hall, reception room, kitchen, rear lobby and WC, with the bedrooms and a bathroom with WC upstairs. Gas-fired central heating and double glazing are fitted.

A three bedroom detached house at 30 Newbridge Street, Wolverhampton, with a guide price of £49,000-£54,000, is another property in need of refurbishment.

With gardens front and rear, as well as a brick outbuilding, inside there is a hall with cellar access, two interconnected reception rooms and a dining kitchen. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and a bathroom with WC.

By way of contrast, the three bedroomed semi-detached house at 4 Langley Avenue, in Bilston, has recently been refurbished throughout.

With a guide price of £125,000+ this extended property sits in a cul-de-sac. There are gardens front and rear with access to a rear garage. Inside is a hall with understairs cupboard, reception room, kitchen dinner and utility room with three bedrooms and a shower room with WC on the first floor. Gas-fired central heating and double glazing are fitted.

A two-bedroomed detached dormer bungalow at 28 Crab Lane, Willenhall, is listed for £54,000-£59,000. Standing behind a large driveway and front garden, it is laid out with a through reception room with dining area, kitchen utility room with WC and a bedroom on the ground floor, with a bedroom and bathroom with WC on the first floor. Gas-fired central heating and UPVC double glazing are fitted.

The three bedroom semi-detached house at 309 Birmingham New Road, Dudley, is listed at £49,000+ and is in need of modernisation. It has gardens and a driveway, a hall, two reception rooms, kitchen and WC on the ground floor and the bedrooms and a bathroom with WC upstairs. Gas-fired central heating and UPVC double glazing are fitted.

A guide price of £59,000+ has been set for 26 Millfields Road, West Bromwich, a three-bedroomed semi-detached house with a hall, reception room, conservatory, kitchen and WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom with separate shower cubicle and a separate WC.

Half a mile away, 180 Hydes Road is another three bedroomed semi-detached home in need of modernisation throughout and listed for £89,000+. It has two reception rooms, a kitchen with store and a side lean-to downstairs, three bedrooms and a bathroom with WC upstairs. It has gardens, driveway parking and garage space to the rear.

50 Wychbury Road, Stourbridge, is a three-bedroomed mid-terraced house with a guide price of £110,000+. There are front and rear gardens with off-road parking.

Downstairs is an entrance hall, a lounge with open plan access to a dining area and fitted kitchen as well as a utility area with plumbing for an automatic washing machine. The three bedrooms and a bathroom with WC are upstairs.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “These are just a few examples of the wide range of properties that will feature in our auction.

"They all offer terrific value and, as usual, we are expecting several thousand people from across the country – and abroad - to join us online to watch proceedings and bid in the hope of snagging a property bargain.”

Dozens of properties across the Black Country will be among 186 lots listed for sale in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 9am on Thursday, March 30.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email auctions@bondwolfe.com, or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928510.