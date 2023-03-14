Public needs to tell developers in Sandwell green belt land is off-limits, says MP

Nicola Richards

Nicola Richards issued the rallying call in a bid to preserve the land – and green spaces – for future generations to enjoy, amid major housing proposals.

Sandwell Council has launched a "call for sites" – land which could be developed on up to 2041 to meet the housing and employment needs for the area.

It comes after many protected sites were included in the borough's submission for the Black Country Plan, which fell through after Dudley withdrew support.

Now Mrs Richards, who represents West Bromwich East, is calling on people to send a message that development on "our vital green lung" is off the table.

The Conservative politician, who has launched a petition, said the Labour-run authority had a "shocking record" of protecting green spaces in the borough.

She added: "New developments on green spaces are normal here. These spaces need to be protected as our vital green lung and for future generations to enjoy.

"That's why I'm campaigning to save our green spaces in Sandwell."

Sandwell residents, community groups, businesses and others have until 5pm on March 20 to take part in a public consultation on the first phase of the local plan. It will aim to address concerns about climate change, supporting public walking and bicycle infrastructure, and build "attractive and accessible new communities".

Meanwhile the "call for sites" will give landowners and developers the opportunity to suggest potential sites for future development.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "There is still time to have your say, so I would ask everyone living, working or studying in Sandwell to take a look at our plans for the future and have their say.

"Meeting Sandwell's needs for housing and employment land, as well as putting plans in place for the necessary infrastructure to support that development, are both key to the borough's future prosperity and the aspirations of our communities.

"However, if we are to tackle the challenges of climate change and carbon reduction, and achieve our net zero ambitions, new developments need to be progressed in a sustainable way. This new Local Plan will be a key document, setting out how we will achieve this between now and 2041."

Anyone wanting more information or to give their views can visit sandwell.gov.uk/sandwelllocalplan