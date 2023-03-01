Historic Birmingham site getting a new lease of life with 85 new luxury apartments

How the site will look

Gunsmith House, which is located within the city’s Gun Quarter on Price Street, was once home to one of the most respected gunmakers in the world and is now the latest scheme of local developer, Elevate Property Group.

With completion understood to be in Q4 2023, off-plan reservations are already being taken for the mix of one and two bedroom apartments – with 30 per cent of the scheme’s first phase already reserved by eager purchasers. Prices for the apartments start from £222,500.

Benefitting from a residents’ lounge and communal garden area, there are private balconies to many of the apartments with some allocated, gated parking too – though these spaces are understood to be limited. Each apartment will also be fitted with domestic appliances, such as a dishwasher, washer/dryer, fridge/freezer and oven, with fibre broadband available throughout the building.

Designed by Digbeth-based K4 Architects, the remaking of Gunsmith House sees the listed building retain its overall look and feel in an attempt to reflect its heritage and standing within Birmingham. The historic Gun Quarter once boasted some of the biggest names in British munitions, providing arms for the Crimean War, Napoleonic War and both World Wars.

Joe Shorney, head of residential development sales in the Midlands at Savills, who are handling the sales at the scheme, said: "The restoration of Gunsmith House offers a fantastic example of the rich industrial heritage on offer within the UK’s second city and the care, vision and craftsmanship taken to create these apartments.

“We anticipate the apartments will appeal to a wide range of buyer, from those looking to buy their first home and working in Birmingham to London and international buyers looking to capitalise on the city’s growth and potential. This is already being reflected in strong early interest with a fifth of Gunsmith’s House first phase already being snapped up. Not only does this scheme offer exciting living accommodation, but also a rare opportunity to own a piece of Birmingham’s rich, industrial history with the best that the city has to offer on your doorstep.”

David Hofton, Sales and Marketing Director at Elevate Property Group, added: “It’s been really humbling to hear how much our vision for Gunsmith House has resonated with people.

"In order for a project to be successful you need to get into the nitty gritty of the development and location, and this has been no different. We take pride in getting it right, taking our signature industrial style and applying it to every last detail in order to provide a living space that people will be proud of.”

According to recent study by Savills, Birmingham maintained its affordability advantage over comparable cities with a median house price to income ratio of just 7.1 in 2021, compared to a national figure of 8.9 and 13.7 in London.