Work progressing well on new £7m primary school in Lichfield

The new building is being worked on

Anna Seward Primary, will welcome its first intake of children later this year on the new Deanslade Park development.

It will become the newest addition to the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership with its most recent appointment being Alfie Eke, the school’s first Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Lead and reception teacher.

Mr Eke said: “I am very excited and I feel extremely lucky to be able to teach the very first class at Anna Seward, which is something many teachers will never get the experience to do."

The school logo

“I love teaching reception and I am always amazed at how much children learn in this first year of school. Children learn such important skills in reception and it is extremely rewarding to help lay foundations for the rest of their schooling.

“I cannot wait to get to know all of the wonderful children and families that will become a part of the Anna Seward family and I look forward to sharing this wonderful and exciting journey."

Anna Seward Primary School has also announced its official logo.

The school has been named after romantic poet and novelist Anna Seward, who lived in the city and was known as the ‘Swan of Lichfield’.