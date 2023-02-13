Family-run Staffordshire business to hold free advice event as it celebrates 40 years

Stafford uPVC Windows

Stafford uPVC Windows has been in existence for more than 40 years, supplying and installing windows, doors, and conservatories throughout the region.

They will be holding a free advice event on Friday, February 17 from 4pm-7pm.

A spokesperson said: "We want to be the one-stop shop for all uPVC requirements and we are more than delighted to assist people in determining the best course of action. No matter people require, team will have a specialist on hand to help every step of the way."

Design consultations will also be available and people can simply drop in on the day to view the showroom at Brindley Close, Tollgate Industrial, Stafford, ST16 3SU.

Advice is given on subjects such as building regulations, planning applications, orangeries and conservatories and energy-rated windows.