Main photo: Chyknell Hall, near Claverley. Inset: Corinna zu Wittgenstein-Sayn.

Grade II listed mansion Chyknell Hall is set within a 200-acre estate in the Shropshire countryside, and is for sale through Knight Frank estate agents.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Wittgenstein-Sayn, aged 57, made headlines over her five-year affair with King Juan Carlos of Spain, between 2004 and 2009, while he was reputedly estranged from his wife, Queen Sofia.

The relationship came to light after a safari to Botswana with the trip sparking a scandal which almost brought down the Spanish monarchy.

The King abdicated two years later.

Ms zu Wittgenstein-Sayn bought the eleven-bedroom property for £5 million in 2015.

She has been involved in a long-running legal action against Juan Carlos, aged 85, who she accused of harassment and of placing her under constant hostile surveillance.

He has denied any wrong-doing and a trial is expected to be heard later this year.

Ms zu Wittgenstein-Sayn, who has a 20-year-old son, Alexander, from her second marriage to the German Prince Casimir zu Wittgenstein-Sayn whom she divorced in 2005, has transformed both the property and gardens since buying the mansion.

It contains a cinema room, neo-classical library and indoor/outdoor kitchen and breakfast room.