Eight empty garages a short walk from shops and train station up for sale with £5,000 guide price

The garage units in Bilston. Photo: Google

A terrace of eight vacant lock-ups in Bilston is up for sale by public auction on February 8 through Auction House London in Hampstead, with a guide price of £5,000.

The units, all of which are vacant and some of which are blocked up with bricks or chipboard, are on a plot of land measuring approximately 3,500 square feet off the residential Rainbow Street in Bilston.

It is just around the corner from shops at Poole Crescent including A&B Local convenience store, JR's Hair Boutique, Roy Dyke Electrical and Toppies Tasty Bytes.

Rightmove, which began listing the property on January 9, said: "The property comprises a plot of land with eight single-storey lock-up garages.

"The garages are situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. There are numerous green open spaces that are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Coseley rail station [a 20-minute walk away]."

The auction is due to start at 9am on February 8.

There are no internal viewings. The property agent says the plot represents "potential for income or development, subject to obtaining all necessary consents".