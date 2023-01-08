Bedsits plan for Listed building in Walsall town centre

The building on Bradford Street, Walsall, has been lined up for bedsits

Developers want to turn the building at 27 Bradford Street, Walsall into a 16-bed HMO.

Under a scheme submitted to Walsall Council by Connor MacLeod, the Grade II-listed site, which was built in 1830 and sits in the Bradford Street Conservation Area, will have a three-storey extension stuck onto the back of it.

In recent years it has served as offices and operated as the Midlands Business Management College until 2016, before undergoing a 'change of use' to become a residential dwelling.

A statement accompanying the scheme details proposals to replace the existing front windows with "double-glazed sash windows".

It adds: "The current state of the building requires uplifting to ensure the building maintains integrity for its future.

"Internal changes are to be carried out, which will not impact the overall characteristics of the front elevation changing the existing building into a house of multiple occupation (HMO)."

The statement says the proposed rear extension "does not adversely affect the characteristics and heritage of the building".

It adds: "Any prior internal heritage assets have since been removed during previous ownerships.

"Where it has not been maintained to a reasonable standard, the application seeks to make minor amendments to the layout to suit the requirements for the proposed application to a HMO."

Access to the building will continue to be via the front entrance on Bradford Street, with each dwelling having its own internal entrance door.

The proposals are under consideration by planners at Walsall Council, with a decision expected next month.

It comes after developer James Wadsworth was last year given the go ahead to convert three Bradford Street buildings into flats.

A previous application to develop the properties into a 23-bed HMO had drawn strong criticism from neighbouring businesses and residents, with concerns raised over alcohol, drug and begging issues.