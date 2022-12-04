Dudley housing estate's roads and paths up for public auction - with bids starting at £1

The land for sale. Image: Rightmove

The roads known as Spring Parklands, off the northern side of the A4101 heading into the centre of Dudley, are all up for auction as a freehold lot on December 14. There is a nominal guide fee of £1, meaning the roads could in theory be snapped up for less than the price of a coffee - not accounting for administration fees.

Agents at Rightmove said that the land is being sold by a "property development company". The roads and paths all serve a housing estate.

The listing on Rightmove's website warns that "prospective buyers must undertake their own investigations with regard to ground conditions and contamination, and fully satisfy themselves as to the suitability of the site for any use they may propose".

The roads will be auctioned off along with more than 100 other lots at the online live-streamed auction which begins at 9am on December 14.