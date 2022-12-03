Modest-looking Bilston house for sale at £50,000 - and the inside may surprise you

The front of the house. Photo: Zoopla

From the outside, it looks like any ordinary home – but the inside boasts an extremely modern and luxury living space with a lot of potential.

The semi-detached house on Great Bridge Road has an open-plan lounge and dining area, as well as a hallway, kitchen, bathroom and a landing leading to three bedrooms.

Open plan lounge with spotlights. Photo: Zoopla.

The modern kitchen has skylights and spotlighting. Photo: Zoopla.

Walking in, the house opens up to offer plenty of space, and a blank canvas for its new owners.It also offer a driveway and large back garden, the property is a steal for its current starting price.

Dining room and kitchen. Photo: Zoopla.

The garden offers a lot of space. Photo: Zoopla.

Listed by Bond Wolfe, the description reads: “The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system, double glazing and has been recently refurbished throughout.”

Anyone looking to view the house can attend one of the pre-booked appointments on:

Tuesday, December 6 - 11.45am-12pm

Thursday, December 8 - 1.15pm-1.30pm

Tuesday, December 13 - 11.45am-12pm

The garden offers a lot of space. Photo: Zoopla.

The listing adds: "Please note the appointments listed below are pre-booked so there is no need to book in prior to attending."

It was last sold in March 2021 for £97,500, and goes to auction on December 14.