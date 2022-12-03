Modest-looking Bilston house for sale at £50,000 - and the inside may surprise you

From the outside, it looks like any ordinary home – but the inside boasts an extremely modern and luxury living space with a lot of potential.
The semi-detached house on Great Bridge Road has an open-plan lounge and dining area, as well as a hallway, kitchen, bathroom and a landing leading to three bedrooms.
Walking in, the house opens up to offer plenty of space, and a blank canvas for its new owners.It also offer a driveway and large back garden, the property is a steal for its current starting price.
Listed by Bond Wolfe, the description reads: “The property benefits from having a gas fired central heating system, double glazing and has been recently refurbished throughout.”
Anyone looking to view the house can attend one of the pre-booked appointments on:
Tuesday, December 6 - 11.45am-12pm
Thursday, December 8 - 1.15pm-1.30pm
Tuesday, December 13 - 11.45am-12pm
The listing adds: "Please note the appointments listed below are pre-booked so there is no need to book in prior to attending."
It was last sold in March 2021 for £97,500, and goes to auction on December 14.
See Zoopla.co.uk