Bargain Black Country homes going under the hammer from £9k

727 Parkfield Road

Among the two and three-bedroomed houses in the sale on Wednesday, December 14, the ground floor studio flat at 727 Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, sits within a purpose-built block in communal grounds.

It has a reception room/bedroom, kitchen, an inner hall and shower room with WC. It is listed for auction with a guide of £9,000.

Over in Walsall, a pair of neighbouring four-bedroom terrace houses are each listed at £91,000.

Both are in need of refurbishment and modernisation. The end-terrace house at 58 Mount Street, Walsall, stands flush to the pavement with a garden to the rear. The mid-terrace house next door, at Number 57, is almost identical, minus a ground floor WC.

58 Mount Street

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “These are prime examples of the great value bidders can find at our livestreamed auctions.

“Properties, often in need of some TLC, that can provider a first step on the housing ladder for young families or offer excellent investment potential for developers and buy-to-let entrepreneurs.

“It is why we see such large numbers of people logging on to view and bid at our livestreamed auctions, time after time.”

Another prime example is the three bedroom semi-detached house at 7 Skidmore Avenue, in Wolverhampton’s popular Bradmore area. It is listed with a guide price of £39,000 and is in need of substantial improvement work throughout.

Over in Wednesbury, a three bedroom semi-detached house at 22 Lime Road is listed with a guide price of £59,000.

22 Lime Road

The three bedroomed mid-terraced house at 50 Wychbury Road, Stourbridge, is a different prospect entirely. Virtually ready for a family to move into, it is listed with a guide price of £164,000.

50 Wychbury Road

Another house in need of refurbishment is a three bedroomed semi-detached property at 77 Causeway Green Road, in Oldbury.

77 Causeway Green Road

It is listed with a guide price of 25,000.