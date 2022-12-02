Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bargain Black Country homes going under the hammer from £9k

By John CorserDudleyPropertyPublished: Comments

Dozens of homes across the Black Country with guide prices as low as £9,000 will go under the hammer at auction.

727 Parkfield Road
727 Parkfield Road

Among the two and three-bedroomed houses in the sale on Wednesday, December 14, the ground floor studio flat at 727 Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, sits within a purpose-built block in communal grounds.

It has a reception room/bedroom, kitchen, an inner hall and shower room with WC. It is listed for auction with a guide of £9,000.

Over in Walsall, a pair of neighbouring four-bedroom terrace houses are each listed at £91,000.

Both are in need of refurbishment and modernisation. The end-terrace house at 58 Mount Street, Walsall, stands flush to the pavement with a garden to the rear. The mid-terrace house next door, at Number 57, is almost identical, minus a ground floor WC.

58 Mount Street

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “These are prime examples of the great value bidders can find at our livestreamed auctions.

“Properties, often in need of some TLC, that can provider a first step on the housing ladder for young families or offer excellent investment potential for developers and buy-to-let entrepreneurs.

“It is why we see such large numbers of people logging on to view and bid at our livestreamed auctions, time after time.”

Another prime example is the three bedroom semi-detached house at 7 Skidmore Avenue, in Wolverhampton’s popular Bradmore area. It is listed with a guide price of £39,000 and is in need of substantial improvement work throughout.

Over in Wednesbury, a three bedroom semi-detached house at 22 Lime Road is listed with a guide price of £59,000.

22 Lime Road

The three bedroomed mid-terraced house at 50 Wychbury Road, Stourbridge, is a different prospect entirely. Virtually ready for a family to move into, it is listed with a guide price of £164,000.

50 Wychbury Road

Another house in need of refurbishment is a three bedroomed semi-detached property at 77 Causeway Green Road, in Oldbury.

77 Causeway Green Road

It is listed with a guide price of 25,000.

Mr Bassi added: “There is a broad range of homes from across the Black Country featuring in our December auction and we expect them to attract highly competitive bidding.”

Property
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
Walsall
Wolverhampton
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News