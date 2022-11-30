Stunning £2 million Bridgnorth house is full of the latest state-of-the-art gadgets

A view of the house. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The newly listed property on Ludlow Road, is certainly one of a kind, and is said to 'set a new benchmark' for homes in the area.

A modern and luxury entrance hall. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The 'groundbreaking' residence is kitted out with features you won't find in an ordinary home – it has a finger print recognition door, German engineered double-glazing, and a smart system which allows the owner to control ambient light mood settings, audio, TV, video, CCTV and front door security from their phone.

A fully equipped kitchen features the 'latest cooking technology' with appliances that can also be programmed by an app.

The high-tech kitchen features an island and top of the range appliances. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

A sitting area facing the garden. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

One of the many high-tech kitchen features involves a Hydrotap that produces filtered, chilled, boiling and sparkling water in seconds.

The property boasts plenty of space, with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four lounge/reception rooms with far reaching views.

Outside is a separate garage and gym building, sitting privately in three to four-acre grounds, and it is within walking distance to town.

One of the lounge areas with bookshelves and spotlights. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The lounge area. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

And there's more – the modern build has underfloor heating, five metre high gliding patio doors, a steel-fabricated floating staircase with glass, bedroom balconies on three of the bedrooms, and designer bathrooms.

The master bedroom offers yet more stunning views. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

An en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

In the 24ft lounge is a dual aspect log burner with a view out of its two floor to ceiling windows. The principal bedroom also offers views of the Severn Valley and the town, and includes a large en-suite bathroom fitted with heated towel rails and a walk-in twin shower with jets.

The listing by Berriman Eaton on Rightmove reads: "Unquestionably setting a new benchmark for property in Bridgnorth, the 5,573sq.ft development of accommodation will not fail to impress with the use of interior design and the latest home living technology."

An office with a view. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The pantry offers further storage and appliances. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

A second bedroom with ambient lighting. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The spacious garden features a patio. Photo: Berriman Eaton.

The house offers sprawling views of the valley and town. Photo: Berriman Eaton.