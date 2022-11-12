Sandwell running out of room as it faces shortfall of almost 19,000 homes

Figures show the borough requires 27,873 properties constructed by 2039 but only has enough land to deliver 9,158 – leaving a major shortfall of 18,715.

It means the authority will have to enter discussions with nearby councils, including Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton and others, to help meet the demand.

The revelation comes as Sandwell looks to draw up its own separate version of the Black Country Plan which fell through following Dudley's withdrawal.

The report, which will be discussed by chiefs next week, states the borough's housing need is the largest in the Black Country while it has the smallest supply.

And it highlights the "duty to cooperate" – the process by which any un-met need could with agreement be met by other areas – will be needed for Sandwell.

The report states: "The (Black Country Plan) evidence base shows that Sandwell has a need for 27,873 new homes and a minimum of 55 (hectares) of new employment land by 2039.

"The last edition of the Urban Capacity Study, which identifies the amount of land available for development, shows that Sandwell only has enough land to deliver (under) 9,500 new homes resulting in an un-met need of almost 19,000 homes.

"Sandwell’s housing need is the largest of the four Black Country (local authority areas) whilst its supply is the smallest."

Meanwhile the collapse of the Black Country Plan last month will cost Sandwell Council around £888,000 between now and March 2026 – compared with the £332,000 allocated to the BCP up to its adoption in 2024/2025.