Inside the Bilston family home for sale at £80,000 and renovated to a 'good standard'

The front of the house. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

The three-bedroom house on Ashtree Grove is going under the hammer next month with a starting price of just £80,000. On top of that, it's in good condition too having been 'renovated to do a good standard throughout'.

The entrance. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

Inside the semi-detached property is an entrance hall, two living rooms, a kitchen, one WC, one bathroom, three bedrooms, a front and back garden and a garage.

The listing says: "This three-bedroom semi-detached house is situated within close proximity of the A41 and M6. Ideal for commuting and is close to local shops and amenities and an array of shopping options in Bilston."

The landing. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

The kitchen. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

The house will be sold on an online action on October 20 at 9am – those wishing to bid must be registered, according to sellpropauctions.co.uk.

Anyone wishing to view the house can have a look round during one of three upcoming open house appointments, which are on:

Saturday October 1 - 2pm-2.30pm

Saturday October 8 - 11.30am-12.00pm

Tuesday October 18 - 12.00pm-12.30 pm

The bathroom. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

The garden. Picture: Sell Prop Auctions

While the interior of the house has been renovated, photos show that the back garden is in need of work with weeds aplenty and long, overgrown grass in need of cutting back.

The rear garden. Photo: Sell Prop Auctions