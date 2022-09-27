The bungalow on Gorge Road, Sedgley. It, and the land behind it, is up for sale for £750,000

The 0.91-acre site at 30 Gorge Road in Sedgley is on the market for £750,000 after planning permission to build eight new homes behind the existing bungalow was granted in February.

Photos from the site show the largely overgrown land - previously used for parking and storage - which has a layer of asphalt over it, standing empty and lined with trees.

Meanwhile pictures from inside the bungalow depict an empty and dated interior in need of renovation, with walls without plaster, old curtains and bare floors on show.

Inside the bungalow up for sale on Gorge Road, Sedgley. Photo: Cottons/Rightmove

Dudley Council approved plans for two one-bedroom flats, a pair of detached houses and four semi-detached houses to be build on the site next door to Gorge Road Allotments.

The new homes will be accessed via a new road between 26 an 30 Gorge Road, which is a locally listed bungalow with 'somewhat unsympathetic additions to the rear'.

The rear section of the site falls within the green belt, while it also backs onto Turls Hill, a site of local importance for nature conservation.

However, a 'heritage impact appraisal' conducted by planners at Tyler Parkes found the 'modest' development.

Its report said: "It is respectfully suggested that the development would result in less than substantial harm to the Locally Listed Building.

"Additionally, it is considered that the associated removal of the existing unsympathetic extensions to the rear of the property would actually result in a positive impact and will improve the overall setting and appearance of the designated heritage asset.

"The impact upon the Turls Hill Landscape Heritage Area is also considered to result in less than substantial harm, with the scale and layout of the development (which features long open rear gardens to those properties backing onto the Turls Hill Landscape Heritage Area) already having been found to be acceptable."

The bungalow has been empty for some time

The approved planning application also includes turfed rear gardens along with some turfed areas, shrubs and hedgerows at the front and sides of the new homes.

A report from Dudley Council's planning officer said: "Numerous retained trees and proposed trees would also be planted throughout the site. On this basis there are no objections to the landscaping scheme."