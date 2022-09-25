Notification Settings

16th Century barn coversion near Bridgnorth with a modern twist up for £895,000

By Ian Harvey

A slice of Grade II listed 16th Century elegance brought bang up to to date is on the market near Bridgnorth.

Photo: Nock Deighton, Rightmove
The Coach House, a three-bedroom barn conversion at Hoards Park Barns, Cantern Bank, hidden away yet just a mile from the town centre, is up for sale at £895,000.

Converted from a large barn which formed part of Hoards Park on the Apley Estate, The Coach House also features a detached holiday let annexe with its own garden, paddock, private gardens and a detached studio room.

Photo: Nock Deighton, Rightmove
The property is part of small development on the northern outskirts of Bridgnorth, set well back from the main road along a private track.

Since purchasing the property, the current owners have upgraded many of the fixtures and fittings as well as buying the paddock.

Photo: Nock Deighton, Rightmove
The Coach House features a luxurious dining kitchen on the ground floor and open plan living area on the first floor, which agents Nock Deighton say is brimming with character.

Photo: Nock Deighton, Rightmove
The bedroom accommodation is on the ground floor, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. The master bedroom has a glazed door leading out to the garden for morning coffee, and an en-suite shower room.

The spacious open plan living accommodation on the first floor runs to just over 700 sq ft, featuring a dining and a lounge area, with woodburner and feature wall with storage and shelving.

Photo: Nock Deighton, Rightmove

A small enclosed garden leads to the 'The Cow Shed', a one-bedroom annexe, which enjoys its own private garden to the rear, with far reaching views.

There is also a brick-built store room which could serve as a home office or gym. Beyond is approximately half an acre of paddock.

To see the property visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127332740#

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

