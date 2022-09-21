Wolverhampton bungalow on the market for £85,000 - but needs a revamp and a good tidy

The bungalow on Dock Meadow Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

The two-bedroom home in Dock Meadow Drive is being listed by Skitts Estate Agents ahead of an auction at a later date.

The semi-detached bungalow has no upward chain, and contains a living room, kitchen, bathroom and rear garden, with features including double glazing, central heating and off-road parking.

Inside the living room. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

The kitchen is without appliances such as a cooker. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

However, whoever buys it will need to do some work to get the home into shape for a new occupant.

The main bedroom in the bungalow. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

Inside the second bedroom. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

Photos listed on Rightmove show bare walls and floors in every room. The kitchen is also without appliances such as a cooker.

Paint can be seen pealing from the walls - both inside and out - while the gardens are also in need of a big clear up.

The front and back gardens are in need of a mow. Photo: Skitts Estate Agents/Rightmove

Grass can be seen reaching the windows of the bungalow in both the front and back gardens.