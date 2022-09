Most expensive Black Country streets revealed with prices reaching five times UK average

Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, is one of the Black Country's most expensive roads

A recently published report by Varbes, has has declared the most expensive places to live across the region – detailing the streets with the highest property prices and square footage.

House prices in West Midlands average £226,000, but more than 2,000 properties have sold for more than £1 million since 1995. In Staffordshire house prices average £239,000, with more than 700 selling for seven-figure sums since 1995.

Luttrell Road in Sutton Coldfield was declared the wealthiest street in the West Midlands, with an average property estimated to be worth £2,072,000 - more then seven times the national average house price of £286,000.

In the Black Country, Brunswick Gate in Stourbridge was declared the wealthiest street, with an average property estimated to be worth £1,628,000 - more than five times the national average house price.

The average home in West Midlands added £19,000 in value in the last year, whilst nationally, the average home added £21,000 in value.

A house in Brunswick Gate was sold in February 2017 for £875,000 according to Zoopla. while a house in Wolverhampton's most expensive street - The Burrow - a home was bought for £930,000 in January 2021, according to Zoopla. The average value of homes in The Burrow is £1,161,000.

See the top five most expensive streets for different areas of the Black Country and Staffordshire here:

Wolverhampton

The Burrow, WV3 Average value: £1,161,000, average size: 3,713 sq ft

Tinacre Hill, WV6 Average value: £1,026,000, average size: 2,940 sq ft

Hollycroft Gardens, WV6 Average value: £938,000, average size: 2,400 sq ft

Ash Hill, WV3 Average value: £926,000, average size: 2,746 sq ft

Havisham Drive, WV3 Average value: £866,000, average size: 2,308 sq ft

Willenhall

Haddon Crescent, WV12 Average value: £487,000, average size: 941 sq ft

Whimsey Close, WV12 Average value: £424,000, average size: 2,061 sq ft

Meadow Grange Drive, WV12 Average value: £394,000, average size: 1,344 sq ft

Bowness Grove, WV12 Average value: £381,000, average size: 1,199 sq ft

Wrekin Grove, WV12 Average value: £377,000, average size: 1,239 sq ft

Bilston

Rushbury Close, WV14 Average value: £384,000, average size: 1,111 sq ft

Elford Grove, WV14 Average value: £380,000, average size: 1,318 sq ft

Harley Drive, WV14 Average value: £354,000, average size: 1,300 sq ft

Gorge Road, WV14 Average value: £350,000, average size: 1,474 sq ft

Nicholds Close, Coseley, WV14 Average value: £350,000, average size: 1,092 sq ft

Walsall

Mill Green Grove, Aldridge, WS9 Average value: £1,531,000, average size: 3,776 sq ft

Ellsmore Meadow, Aldridge, WS9 Average value: £1,293,000, average size: 3,035 sq ft

Woodlands Avenue, WS5 Average value: £1,121,000, average size: 3,063 sq ft

Chaseley Drive, WS9 Average value: £978,000, average size: 3,094 sq ft

The Coppice, Aldridge, WS9 Average value: £924,000, average size: 2,244 sq ft

Wednesbury

John Wesley Way, WS10 Average value: £450,000, average size: 1,708 sq ft

Woodman Close, WS10 Average value: £425,000, average size: 1,312 sq ft

Hodgkiss Close, WS10 Average value: £374,000, average size: 1,201 sq ft

Carnegie Drive, WS10 Average value: £374,000, average size: 1,020 sq ft

St Pauls Road, WS10 Average value: £335,000, average size: 1,160 sq ft

West Bromwich

Belvedere Close, B71 Average value: £663,000, average size: 1,660 sq ft

Hodder Grove, B71 Average value: £531,000, average size: 1,248 sq ft

Bassett Crescent, B71 Average value: £498,000, average size: 1,463 sq ft

Warstone Drive, B71 Average value: £479,000, average size: 1,311 sq ft

Water Lane, B71 Average value: £472,000, average size: 1,434 sq ft

Tipton

Steadman Croft, DY4 Average value: £383,000, average size: 1,442 sq ft

Lower Lapwing Piece, DY4 Average value: £369,000, average size: 1,241 sq ft

Addenbrook Way, DY4 Average value: £369,000, average size: 1,287 sq ft

Oaksherd Mews, DY4 Average value: £366,000, average size: 1,441 sq ft

Eyston Avenue, DY4 Average value: £365,000, average size: 1,312 sq ft

Dudley

Greenleighs, Sedgley, DY3 Average value: £559,000, average size: 1,733 sq ft

Rockingham Close, DY3 Average value: £526,000, average size: 1,333 sq ft

Traquain Drive, DY1 Average value: £494,000, average size: 1,246 sq ft

Elmfield View, DY1 Average value: £463,000, average size: 1,460 sq ft

Alder Coppice, Sedgley, DY3 Average value: £451,000, average size: 1,313 sq ft

Oldbury

Gibbet Hill, Tividale, B69 Average value: £450,000, average size: 1,451 sq ft

Castle Road East, B68 Average value: £440,000, average size: 1,196 sq ft

Harborne Road, B68 Average value: £417,000, average size: 1,343 sq ft

Squirrels Hollow, B68 Average value: £414,000, average size: 794 sq ft

Hadzor Road, B68 Average value: £412,000, average size: 1,085 sq ft

Smethwick

Lightwoods Hill, B67 Average value: £497,000, average size: 1,604 sq ft

Barclay Road, B67 Average value: £403,000, average size: 1,259 sq ft

Monmouth Road, B67 Average value: £396,000, average size: 1,132 sq ft

Beechwood Road, B67 Average value: £378,000, average size: 1,238 sq ft

Thuree Road, B67 Average value: £376,000, average size: 1,208 sq ft

Stourbridge

Brunswick Gate, Pedmore, DY8 Average value: £1,628,000, average size: 3,405 sq ft

Quarry Park Road, DY8 Average value: £1,340,000, average size: 3,458 sq ft

Ounty John Lane, DY8 Average value: £1,224,000, average size: 3,496 sq ft

Landsgate, DY8 Average value: £1,097,000, average size: 1,989 sq ft

Bromwich Lane, DY9 Average value: £1,059,000, average size: 2,792 sq ft

Kingswinford

Ryefield Way, DY6 Average value: £796,000, average size: 2,217 sq ft

Clear View, DY6 Average value: £706,000, average size: 1,649 sq ft

Manderville Gardens, DY6 Average value: £634,000, average size: 1,584 sq ft

Holbeache Road, Wall Heath, DY6 Average value: £580,000, average size: 1,528 sq ft

High Wood Close, DY6 Average value: £573,000, average size: 1,667 sq ft

Cradley Heath

Hollies Rise, B64 Average value: £531,000, average size: 1,125 sq ft

Bishops Walk, B64 Average value: £500,000, average size: 1,447 sq ft

Rowley Hill View, B64 Average value: £469,000, average size: 1,412 sq ft

Cricketers Meadow, B64 Average value: £409,000, average size: 1,341 sq ft

Timbertree Road, B64 Average value: £385,000, average size: 1,278 sq ft

Brierley Hill

Sevendwellings View, DY5 Average value: £445,000, average size: 1,413 sq ft

Charnwood Close, DY5 Average value: £438,000, average size: 1,430 sq ft

Troutbeck Drive, DY5 Average value: £429,000, average size: 1,176 sq ft

Lambourne Way, DY5 Average value: £428,000, average size: 1,316 sq ft

Burghley Walk, DY5 Average value: £422,000, average size: 1,226 sq ft

Rowley Regis

Milford Croft, B65 Average value: £456,000, average size: 1,433 sq ft

Foinavon Close, B65 Average value: £454,000, average size: 1,271 sq ft

Matthews Close, B65 Average value: £440,000, average size: 1,299 sq ft

Sefton Drive, B65 Average value: £437,000, average size: 1,462 sq ft

Burmese Way, B65 Average value: £430,000, average size: 1,222 sq ft

Halesowen

Hollies Drive, B62 Average value: £885,000, average size: 2,278 sq ft

Lapal Lane South, B62 Average value: £786,000, average size: 1,662 sq ft

Lodge Close, B62 Average value: £725,000, average size: 1,916 sq ft

Hodgetts Drive, B63 Average value: £666,000, average size: 1,626 sq ft

Grange Hill, B62 Average value: £654,000, average size: 2,037 sq ft

Burntwood

Middleton Close, Hammerwich, WS7 Average value: £863,000, average size: 2,514 sq ft

Mansion Drive, Hammerwich, WS7 Average value: £723,000, average size: 1,831 sq ft

Mill Lane, Hammerwich, WS7 Average value: £677,000, average size: 2,400 sq ft

Woodhouses Road, WS7 Average value: £622,000, average size: 1,553 sq ft

Reid Close, WS7 Average value: £603,000, average size: 1,829 sq ft

Cannock

Fallow Park, Hednesford, WS12 Average value: £719,000, average size: 2,184 sq ft

New Hayes Park, WS12 Average value: £689,000, average size: 2,067 sq ft

Lodge Lane, WS11 Average value: £605,000, average size: 2,150 sq ft

Sandy Lane, WS11 Average value: £537,000, average size: 1,591 sq ft

Castlecroft, Norton Canes, WS11 Average value: £534,000, average size: 1,908 sq ft

Lichfield

Holly Hill Road, Shenstone, WS14 Average value: £1,359,000, average size: 2,968 sq ft

Footherley Road, Shenstone, WS14 Average value: £1,036,000, average size: 2,186 sq ft

Gaiafields Road, WS13 Average value: £1,003,000, average size: 2,013 sq ft

Church Road, Shenstone, WS14 Average value: £950,000, average size: 2,393 sq ft

Court Drive, WS14 Average value: £925,000, average size: 1,999 sq ft

Rugeley

Lysways Lane, WS15 Average value: £1,367,000, average size: 3,079 sq ft

Lower Way, WS15 Average value: £896,000, average size: 2,090 sq ft

Penkridge Bank Road, WS15 Average value: £866,000, average size: 3,674 sq ft

Bromley Wood, Abbots Bromley, WS15 Average value: £784,000, average size: 2,184 sq ft

Hawcroft, Longdon, WS15 Average value: £775,000, average size: 1,809 sq ft

Stafford

Orchard Lane, Wolseley Bridge, ST17 Average value: £1,117,000, average size: 2,901 sq ft

The Lane, Coppenhall, ST18 Average value: £938,000, average size: 2,822 sq ft

Walton Lane, Brocton, ST17 Average value: £835,000, average size: 2,528 sq ft

Weston Road, ST18 Average value: £819,000, average size: 1,885 sq ft

Beechcroft Grange, ST16 Average value: £778,000, average size: 2,968 sq ft

Sutton Coldfield

Luttrell Road, B74 Average value: £2,072,000, average size: 6,168 sq ft

Ladywood Road, B74 Average value: £2,060,000, average size: 4,996 sq ft

Bracebridge Road, B74 Average value: £1,819,000, average size: 3,821 sq ft

Hartopp Road, B74 Average value: £1,787,000, average size: 3,590 sq ft

Kenilworth Close, B74 Average value: £1,761,000, average size: 4,167 sq ft

Birmingham

Woodbourne Road, Edgbaston, B15 Average value: £2,037,000, average size: 5,433 sq ft

Farquhar Road, Edgbaston, B15 Average value: £1,998,000, average size: 4,102 sq ft

Arthur Road, Edgbaston, B15 Average value: £1,798,000, average size: 3,360 sq ft

Woodbourne Road, Harborne, B17 Average value: £1,749,000, average size: 2,238 sq ft

Somerset Road, Edgbaston, B15 Average value: £1,626,000, average size: 3,277 sq ft

House price trends in West Midlands. Photo: Varbes

Top 10 most expensive streets across Black Country and Staffordshire

Brunswick Gate, Pedmore, DY8 Average value: £1,628,000, average size: 3,405 sq ft

Mill Green Grove, Aldridge, WS9 Average value: £1,531,000, average size: 3,776 sq ft

Lysways Lane, WS15 Average value: £1,367,000, average size: 3,079 sq ft

Holly Hill Road, Shenstone, WS14 Average value: £1,359,000, average size: 2,968 sq ft

Quarry Park Road, DY8 Average value: £1,340,000, average size: 3,458 sq ft

Ellsmore Meadow, Aldridge, WS9 Average value: £1,293,000, average size: 3,035 sq ft

Ounty John Lane, DY8 Average value: £1,224,000, average size: 3,496 sq ft

The Burrow, WV3 Average value: £1,161,000, average size: 3,713 sq ft

Woodlands Avenue, WS5 Average value: £1,121,000, average size: 3,063 sq ft