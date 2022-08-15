'Oasis of calm!' Stunning Staffordshire five-bedroom mansion up for sale for £1.8 million

Stunning five-bedroom house for sale in Upper Stonnall, Staffordshire

The property which currently has offers for over £1.8 million, is set over 2.67 acres, and offers a large terrace with great views of the nearby countryside, as well as a balcony view.

Beautiful balcony views

The house is on Castlehill Road, Upper Stonnall, Staffordshire and has been 'styled to entertain' with its open plan kitchen which opens to a formal lounge area and a bar area.

The property is marketed by Fine and Country, and they said: "The electric gates open and you are transported into an oasis of calm with stunning panoramic views over rolling countryside with all ground floor rooms opening onto a large terrace where you can sit and watch horses gently grazing, yet you are literally 6 minutes drive from Roman Road, Little Aston.

"The terrace and property has been styled to entertain ,the ground floor has a large modern open plan kitchen with central island and a sitting or dining area , this flows through to a more formal lounge area and then onto a bar / snug with large fireplace. An additional reception room is currently used as an office and family room but with bifold doors opening onto both the terrace and a water feature area, this would also make a fabulous gym /spa with space to add a swimming pool if desired.

Bar area

"The first floor has a fabulous master suite with 2 dressing rooms and 2 ensuite shower rooms , French doors open onto a small balcony to enjoy your breakfast or perhaps relax with a book at the end of the day.

"There are 2 additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor with a spiral staircase leading to the second floor with 2 more double bedrooms, a shower room and sitting room /office area/ cinema room.

Kitchen

"The plot is nearly 3 acres with large driveway, a paddock just under 1 acre with newly built stables , a large outbuilding beyond the formal lawns and a large garage that is currently used as a gym with adjacent car port. To the right of the entrance is a large concealed area which has been used by current owners as additional parking and business storage area."

The listing can be viewed here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/85784316

