Wolverhampton tenants invited to have their say on new support strategy

The survey closes on September 18

Wolverhampton Council owns 22,000 properties within the city, managed by Bushbury Hill EMB, Dovecotes TMO, New Park Village TMC and Wolverhampton Homes.

Through its Housing Strategy 2019-2024 the council aims to deliver ‘Better Homes for All’ and ensure safe and healthy homes.

The new Residents Influence and Insight Strategy will support and complement engagement work is currently undertaken to give tenants greater influence on decisions and services by providing opportunities for them to get involved and help the council better understand their experiences.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city assets and housing, said: "Good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods are at the core of our new Council Plan and we want to make sure tenants and leaseholders can hold us to account in delivering services across the city.

"We are proud of what we have achieved to create a better housing offer and service for people living in our city.

"Through this public consultation, we are now seeking the views and experiences of our tenants and leaseholders to ensure the Council addresses the challenges being faced by them.

"We are committed to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the people who live and work in the City of Wolverhampton."