Home visits to nearly 100 Wolverhampton prefab residents planned before demolition

Aerial pic showing the area where the prefabs are to be demolished

Ninety-three council-owned prefabs in the Lincoln Green estate in the Northwood Park area of Bushbury, which date back to 1946, were the first homes identified to be replaced as part of a multi-million-pound regeneration programme by Wolverhampton Council.

Initial consultation took place throughout June and July and saw a wide range of views expressed, with the next stage to take place between August and early autumn.

Many say they enjoy living in their prefab and refute claims they are outdated, while others understand the plans and see the upgrades as much-needed.

Alleston Road

The next stage in the consultation hopes to identify each tenant’s needs and discuss designs to ensure the new homes meet their requirements.

Diane Brookshaw, 61, has lived on the estate for nine years with her husband Mervyn.

She said: "It’s natural that I was concerned when I first heard about the regeneration, as my husband is disabled and the specifications for my bungalow need to be just right.

"However, we were put at ease through the open days and conversations with staff, and we know our new bungalow will be fit for exactly what we need.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start. Our home is heavily adapted, and it’s been great so far, but if we did need more work doing to the bungalow, it wouldn’t take it.

Not all residents see their prefabs as outdated, however, with many in both council and privately owned prefabs happy with their living conditions.

John, 79, and his son, David Williams, 51, have lived in their prefab for 15 years and do not want to leave.

Prefab homes

David said: "All we really need is a new roof, then ours would be perfect. We have loved it here, it is a lovely and quiet area.

"If I could buy it to stop it all I would, so we can stay where we are."

Wolverhampton Council said it hopes work will commence as early as next year.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city assets and housing said: "These post-war prefabs were built in 1946 and were not intended to be in use 76 years later.

"The properties are in such poor structural condition that they can no longer be economically and satisfactorily maintained.

"For the safety and comfort of our residents, we are delivering better homes in the long term that they can make their own in the same location.

"We will continue talking with all those affected and have already engaged with all tenants on the estate, with the majority saying they understand the absolute necessity to remove these outdated prefabs and replace them with new modern homes.

"Following initial consultation with all tenants at open days and home visits, further consultation will take place through individual home visits between August and early autumn to determine each tenant’s needs and discuss design ideas to ensure their new home meets their requirements.