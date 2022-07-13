Bargain Black Country houses set to go under the hammer - but some need a lot of work

The three-bedroom house is partly boarded up and has a smashed window

A period three-story mid-terraced house at 21 Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, has a guide price of more than £159,000.

The 19th Century four-bedroomed home is part of the Tettenhall Road Conservation Area.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are expecting strong bidding for this distinctive property in one of the most attractive parts of the city.

“It offers space for a large family but also provides excellent scope for conversion into flats or a HMO (house in multiple occupation) subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions," he added.

A short distance away, a three-bedroomed end-terrace house at 1 Clarendon Street, being sold by Wolverhampton Council, is awaiting a new owner prepared to invest in a thorough modernisation.

1 Clarendon Street

With a guide price of more than £90,000, the house stands flush to the pavement.

A property offering more of a challenge to a developer or builder is the three-bedroom end-terraced house at 46 Mount Pleasant, Bilston. It is being sold on behalf of Wolverhampton Council, with a guide price of more than £36,500. It is in need of total refurbishment throughout.

Both walls and floors require refurbishment at 46 Mount Pleasant, Bilston

In need of far less modernisation work is the three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 64 Wrens Nest Road, Dudley. With a guide price of £59,000-£64,000.

64 Wrens Nest Road, Dudley

Another home in need of redecoration and DIY is 7 Henderson Walk, Tipton, a three-bedroom end-terrace house with a guide price of more than £80,000.

Henderson Walk, Tipton

Among the properties available in Walsall is a neat three-bedroomed detached house at 81 Valley Road with a guide price of more than £79,000.

A two-bedroom, semi-detached house at 25A Summer Street, Kingswinford has a guide price of more than £99,000 and is in need of some modernisation.

25A Summer Street, Kingswinford

Mr Bassi added: “Our next auction offers a broad range of homes right across the Black Country to suit all pockets and bidders, ranging from those looking for an affordable first step on the property ladder to investors expanding their property portfolio.

“As a result, we are expecting a sizeable turnout both in person and online on auction day.”

The dozens of Black Country homes are among 206 properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s auction on Thursday, July 21, that starts at 9.30am in the Holte Suite at Villa Park.