New Netherton housing estate plans hit stumbling block over noise concerns

An aerial view of Marriott Road Industrial Estate, where 93 homes are set to be built

Council chiefs last year signed off on a scheme for 93 homes at the old Marriott Road industrial estate in Netherton, subject to a series of conditions being met.

However, the authority's planning committee has now been advised to reject the £16 million scheme next to Dudley Canal.

The housing scheme at Marriott Road Industrial Estate has been challenged over noise concerns

A statement from Dudley Council's Environmental Safety and Health team, said: "The layout does not provide the required level of noise protection for future residents and on this basis the application is recommended for refusal."

The 5.7 acre site was bought by property investment firm SevenCapital in May 2021. Planning permission was granted, subject to conditions relating to issues including ground contamination, drainage and noise concerns.

It was lined up for a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes, plus a three-storey flat and a four-storey flat near the entrance to the site.

The proposed development on Marriott Road has hit a stumbling block

A design and access statement, submitted on behalf of Barratt Homes, says: "Within the context of Dudley and Netherton, the proposed housing development will respect the local character whilst also contributing towards bringing a more sustainable future to the town.

"The practices used within this design were derived from the concept of enriching the local suburban area and providing an increase in variety green spaces that are sympathetic to the environment.

"The primary aim is to achieve a high-quality development that can integrate well and work positively with the existing area."