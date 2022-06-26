Dudley Council reiterates commitment to building on brownfield sites first

Leaders at Dudley Council have bolstered their vow to be a “brownfield first” authority as the council entered a formal consultation with ward councillors on council owned spaces.

Ward councillors will be asked for comments on whether or not the council-owned green sites that were put forward in the Draft Black Country Plan consultation last summer, should be retained by the council or become surplus to requirements.

Following the consultation, a report will go to cabinet.

The five sites are Lapwood Avenue in Kingswinford, Seymour Road in Wollescote, Bent Street in Brierley Hill, Bryce Road in Pensnett and Corbyns Hall open space on Seven Drive in Pensnett.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We have made our views clear on what should happen to these sites.

"This technical process will allow ward members to inform a decision on these green spaces and it is important they have their say.

"This is something we regularly do with sites we own and is just good housekeeping."

Earlier this year, a consultation was carried out on sites across the whole of the Black Country.

Figures show almost 20,800 people across the Black Country responded and a further 18,000 people signed petitions with the majority calling for green belt and green spaces to be removed from the plan.

Following the response, the leader of the council said the authority should continue to look at previously developed land first.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I have made my stance very clear that we are a brownfield first authority and from the feedback we had on the consultation the vast majority of people endorse that view.

"We had an overwhelming response which just shows people really care about where they live.

"We will continue to listen and act on the views of local people when it comes to the Black Country Plan, but we also have to go through the formal process to achieve that in the right way."

A report will be submitted to the council’s cabinet in July.