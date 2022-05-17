Wolverhampton mansion for sale. Photo: Rightmove/Brevitt & St Clair, Wolverhampton

The six-bedroom house in Showell Lane, Lower Penn is on the market for a guide price of £1.2 million.

Brevitt & St Clair, Wolverhampton are currently marketing the property which sits on a 0.8 acre plot has been described as a 'distinctive detached family residence in the much sought after locality of Lower-Penn'.

Photos of the listing show a spacious driveway with electric gates, a heated indoor swimming pool and hot tub, a cinema room and a detached one-bedroom cottage on the site.

The listing says: "A distinctive detached family residence with twin-gabled elevation providing a most impressive facade, occupying an extensive 0.8 acre plot, including heated indoor-pool & hot-tub as well as separate cottage accommodation.

"Situated in the much sought after locality of Lower-Penn, the house stands in a lovely position on the semi-rural fringe of Wolverhampton and the South Staffordshire border enjoying easy access to Wombourne village, the local facilities afforded by Penn and the city centre.

"Secure electric gates open onto the deep frontage which offers ample forecourt parking for several cars, beautiful lawned garden & landscaped borders.

"Extensive living space is provided with five reception rooms/areas enabling versatile ground floor accommodation well suited to occupation by the extended family and with the added bonus of an impressive cinema-room.

"A master bedroom suite, house bathroom & four further bedrooms complete the 1st floor accommodation, two of which are duplex with additional en-suite/living space available.

"The beautiful gardens to the rear provide superb opportunities to entertain with heated pool & hot tub, heated outdoor 'African-Hut' dining area & separate 1-bedroom self-contained cottage accommodation with kitchen & shower room. The stunning plot continues up to a substantial vegetable patch/kitchen garden."